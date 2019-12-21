The 2019 Oak Hill Christmas Parade on Saturday was dedicated to the memory of Benny Conner, of Scarbro, who passed away on July 18, 2019.
"Benny Conner was a regular in the Christmas parade, always one of the first people to sign up to be in the parade, always enjoyed taking his grandchildren out there," Oak Hill city councilman Tom Oxley said prior to Saturday's parade. "It was just a time he looked forward to."
Oxley called Conner a "great community member."
The annual parade went on in spite of cold, rainy weather.
