HUNTINGTON — New River Health Association, Inc. is one of two recipients of grants from the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a press release from the office of Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV).
New River Health in Scarbro will receive a grant worth $1,772,384 and Community Health Systems, Inc., in Beckley, has been awarded $2,359,982.
“All West Virginians deserve access to affordable and high-quality health care,” Miller said in the release.
“Thank you to the Department of Health and Human Services for putting rural Americans first and assisting in the assurance of top-notch health care professionals and facilities in our state.”
