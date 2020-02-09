Dr. Ayne Amjad will host a meeting in Oak Hill on Sunday to update residents of Minden on progress by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) testing sites and other information.
Minden was contaminated after workers at the now-defunct Shaffer’s Equipment Co. dumped the industrial chemical PCB around the small community. There have been three cleanup efforts by the U.S. EPA, but none have fully removed the contamination.
A federal health report in the early 1990s incorrectly reported the population of Minden and relied on cancer rate data from nearby Oak Hill. Based on that report, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry failed to provide Minden residents adequate information on PCB health impacts in the 1990s and did not track the health of Minden residents and those who moved from the racially diverse neighborhoods.
That information would have helped ATSDR to gather a clearer understanding of the ties between PCB and cancer, the late physician Dr. Hassan Amjad said.
To date, ATSDR only recognizes that one cancer is related to PCB exposure and does not acknowledge a link between residents’ cancers and PCB. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has pushed the ATSDR to develop its database of known PCB-related cancers.
Hassan Amjad, who died in August 2018, was trying to prove a link between Minden residents’ reported elevated cancer rates and their exposure to PCB. He died before his project was complete.
Since her father’s death, Dr. Ayne Amjad, has taken over his study and has set out to assist Minden residents. Amjad and Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, had pushed a state bill in 2019 that would have helped to accurately track cancer patients, but the failed bill did not have support of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
DHHR officials report that the state Cancer Registry does not reflect residents’ records of an extremely high cancer death rate and cancer rate among those who live or lived in Minden.
In May, the EPA added Shaffer’s to the national priority list of Superfund sites. EPA crews have been testing areas of Minden for contamination over the past several months and are expected to come to Minden in the spring to update citizens.
Amjad said Thursday that the Sunday meeting will inform residents of the areas that EPA tested.
Ayne said that Minden has also been in recognized flood zones since 2016 and that residents should qualify for assistance due to the flooding. She added that Manchin is working with Minden residents to see if Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or other grants are available.
Many residents in Minden want the EPA to relocate them.
Their plight has been covered by Men’s Health, Mother Jones, The Washington Post, The Guardian and other national and international publications.
The meeting will be at 3 p.m. at 225 Church St. in Oak Hill.
