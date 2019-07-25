HURRICANE – Mission WV’s Teaching Health Instead of Nagging Kids (THINK) program has been awarded a 2-year Teen Pregnancy Prevention grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Population Affairs to ensure high school-aged youth are provided with the life skills training they need to make important life decisions. Mission WV will receive $492,000 per year of the grant, with a 2-year total of $984,000.
“We are thankful that due to these funds, we can continue improving health outcomes for teens in West Virginia,” said Jill Gwilt, THINK director. “This project will help us increase awareness of teen pregnancy prevention and reproductive health strategies throughout the state. This is a great opportunity for our organization to strategically and intentionally work with communities and individuals at greatest need.”
Currently, THINK teaches pregnancy prevention, healthy relationship education, and positive youth development utilizing Love Notes, an evidence based curriculum; in health classes, juvenile centers, foster care facilities and alternative schools in 22 counties, including Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Nicholas, Raleigh, Greenbrier and Summers. With this funding the THINK program will be able to expand their services into Wood and Jackson counties, reaching an additional 3,000 students.
The grant will run through June 30, 2021.
