SMITHERS – More than 80 households received food at the Oakland Church of God in Smithers earlier this month as part of a monthly visit by the Mobile Food Pantry of the Mountaineer Food Bank based in Gassaway.
Church members were assisted in the distribution by other local volunteers, including visitors from Almost Home Ministries, a residential addiction recovery program in South Charleston.
“Hosted by churches, schools, and community centers, a Mobile Pantry can feed between 100 and 1,000 households,” according to information provided by the Mountaineer Food Bank that operates the free food assistance program statewide for individuals in need.
The Sept. 8 distribution in Smithers included a variety of proteins, dry goods, fresh produce, milk, and baked goods, said volunteer Beach Vickers, a community events organizer and grant writer for the City of Smithers.
“All you have to do is drive up to the church at Oak Street and Kanawha Avenue and fill out a simple form in your car with your name, address, number of individuals in your household, and your monthly income range to get qualified,” Vickers said. “Then volunteers will load up your car for you with the food.”
The Rev. Todd Morris, pastor, said the church will continue hosting the food bank distribution on the second Thursday of every month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm.
Persons wanting to volunteer to help should contact church members or show up at the next distribution scheduled on Oct. 13.
