MONTGOMERY — May wasn't the best of months for Montgomery General Hospital.
Then again, a worldwide pandemic doesn't happen every day.
Montgomery General, a 25-bed critical access facility overlooking the Kanawha River in the western corner of Fayette County, had been connected with many of Fayette County's 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases through Saturday morning.
The number of county cases has since risen to 52.
Including a hospital employee who was confirmed positive on May 3, Montgomery General has had a total of 19 confirmed employee cases — mostly asymptomatic — and seven confirmed swing bed patients on the acute care floor, according to President and CEO Vickie Gay.
Gay said Thursday 15 of the 19 employees "are considered recovered and have been released to return to work." The remaining four were still self-isolating at home as of May 28.
Gay said last week the hospital planned to reopen the acute care floor for new inpatient admissions by Monday, June 1.
"The 13 direct patient care staff testing positive were related to the initial outbreak, and there have been an additional six support service staff that have since tested positive (the last of which was confirmed on May 21), which I believe to be unrelated and am considering community acquired since there is no direct correlation," Gay explained.
Visitation is still being restricted. As the situation improves, however, the hospital is preparing to restart some of its normal operations.
"We do plan to resume local procedures next week and will begin scheduling elective procedures as we stabilize staffing, after the appropriate COVID screening or testing is acquired, assuming that we can secure and maintain adequate PPE (personal protective equipment)," Gay said Thursday. "We are slowly starting to integrate in-person office visits back in our physician clinics."
On April 22, around 400 staff and patients at the hospital and residents at the accompanying Montgomery Rehab and Nursing were tested, with all results negative. "We retested approximately 100 nursing home and long-term care staff on Friday, May 8, with all results coming back negative, and we have not had a resident test positive."
"We continue to test staff who are exhibiting symptoms or expressing concerns and take all necessary precautions," she added.
To combat the clinical risks of depression, officials are working "to create a safe avenue for these residents to visit with family members through glass and talk with them on two-way radios," Gay noted.
She says response to the pandemic has resulted in a learning curve for her employees. But, administrators wanted to look out for their workers, as well as their patients, as the health crisis began to take hold locally.
"As a small community hospital, we made the commitment early to maintain our work force so that our employees' livelihoods were not adversely affected," Gay said. "We've suffered a hard hit but while trying to recover, we have had the opportunity to assess our weaknesses and vulnerabilities and continue to implement strategies for improvement.
"We are using state-of-the-art Molekule air filtration and professional ultraviolet sanitation equipment to decontaminate. We are renovating a six-bed unit on the acute care floor equipped with negative air for future separation and isolation needs."
The hospital is partnering with the Fayette County Health Department and the National Guard "to continue to provide community-wide testing and employee education and training," Gay said. "At the end of the day, we want our staff and patients to feel safe. We are focusing on the positives and remain hopeful that we will come out of this stronger and better than before."
