A Montgomery man is in jail on drug charges in Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on the morning of May 19 when they contacted a vehicle for an infraction. A search yielded a quantity of MDMA pills made to look like children’s vitamins, marijuana, cannabis wax, scales and a 10mm handgun with two magazines (one high capacity extended).
Wesley Hill, 29, of Montgomery, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. He now awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.