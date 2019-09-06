Scherrie and Susaye, formerly of The Supremes, entertained an amphitheater packed with people on Saturday, Aug. 31.
The trio is comprised of Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene, both former members of The Supremes, and Joyce Vincent, formerly of Tony Orlando & Dawn. Vincent had been chosen to replace Mary Wilson when she went solo, but the group was disbanded before she could perform with The Supremes.
The Former Ladies of The Supremes made a number of appearances in Oak Hill during the annual festival, including a radio introduction on the River 107.7. They took part in a meet and greet at King Coal Chevrolet, performed the national anthem prior to the Oak Hill-Nicholas County football game and acted as parade marshals for the 21st annual Oak Leaf Festival parade prior to their successful Saturday night concert.
More from the Oak Leaf Festival will be shared in coming days on our website and in next week's print edition of The Fayette Tribune.
