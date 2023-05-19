CHARLESTON — The City of Mount Hope is one of four state organizations to receive funds totaling more than $12.7 million in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Funds dedicated to infrastructure renovation, dam restoration, stream restoration, and wastewater treatment projects, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Jim Justice.
HUD defines mitigation funds as those activities that increase resilience to disasters and reduce or eliminate the long-term risk of loss of life, injury, damage to and loss of property, and suffering and hardship, by lessening the impact of future disasters.
Mount Hope will receive $1,052,162 for Dunloup Creek Stream Restoration.
The project will protect and stabilize the Dunloup Creek stream banks, improve stream habitat, and reduce flood impacts in Mount Hope. The area has experienced extensive flooding on multiple occasions, prompting the Natural Resources Conservation Service to conduct a buyout of property owners within the floodplain.
Other grants were awarded to the City of Richwood, the Webster County Commission and the City of Hinton.
“My administration is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all West Virginians,” Justice said. “I am thrilled we can provide funding for communities to help them become more resilient and to mitigate risks and reduce future losses.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Funds to the state. The Community Development and Advancement Division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development manages these funds.
