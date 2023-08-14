MOUNT HOPE — The Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission will meet Monday to discuss the replacement of a WPA-era stone retaining wall on Stadium Terrace earlier this year.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m., at the Mount Hope Housing Authority's Office.
Th process of removing the wall in the town’s historic district has raised alarms. The meeting will focus on reforms needed to ensure the commission has the proper authority, resources, and community input to prevent such occurrences in the future.
The session will consist of the appointment of new commissioners, grants to provide for the hiring of an architect to update the city's current design review ordinance, and a discussion on developing the certificate of appropriateness.
The Stadium Terrace wall in Mount Hope is a historic cut-stone structure that was replaced with a preformed concrete modular product due to reported safety issues.
The meeting is open to the public.
