Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. has announced that Norine Maryanne Perry, 49, of Mount Hope, was convicted of the felony crime of burglary and a misdemeanor count of destruction of property on April 21.
Perry was convicted following a two-day trial before Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
On Dec. 22, 2018, Perry went into her ex-husband's home without permission and damaged or destroyed windows, cabinets and a television, according to a press release from Ciliberti's office. There was also damage to the ex-husband's vehicle. The evidence at trial established that Perry sent text messages to her ex-husband while she was in the home, and, in those messages, she admitted to destroying his property in a fit of rage.
When she is sentenced on July 6, Perry faces one to 15 years for burglary, and up to a year in jail for destruction of property.
The crimes were investigated by Deputy Eric Pridemore of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. The case was prosecuted by Fayette County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.
