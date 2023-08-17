Early this week, The Mountain Party of West Virginia released a statement regarding proposed cuts and West Virginia University.
Following is the party’s statement.
The Mountain Party is disturbed by the proposed cuts at WVU and calls for:
1. Fully funding all state colleges and universities, and provide free higher education to all;
2. Implementing a policy of open admissions for high school graduates;
3. Including student and faculty democratic decision-making in curriculum, administration, and conflict resolution within each school;
4. Increasing the number of permanent, tenure track faculty at state higher educational institutions;
5. Support for student and faculty unionization efforts;
6. The resignation of WVU president E. Gordon Gee and all complicit members of the current WVU Board of Governors.
The Mountain Party stands in solidarity with all students, staff, and faculty and invites anyone fighting for their future at WVU to reach out to the Party for assistance in organizing.
For more information, visit www.mountainpartywv.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.