ANSTED — A meet the candidates forum for all people running for state and Fayette County political offices during the May 2020 primary election will be held at the Midland Trail Community Center on April 23.
The forum was originally planned for April 9.
The forum will start at 5:30 p.m. and will include a time for candidates to mingle and speak with members of the community while light refreshments are served.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the candidates will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves to the community and answer questions from the moderators.
More information about the format will be forthcoming, officials said in promotional material.
Organizers stress that the MTCC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and neither supports nor opposes any candidates for public office.
"The forum is being held as a service to the community and candidates and to assist the public in making informed decisions at the ballot box," a letter from Libby Lucas, forum committee chair, read in part. "All candidates for state and Fayette County political offices are being invited to participate."
A written program will offer candidates an opportunity to submit biographical information and purchase campaign ads. The funds raised from the program will be used to benefit the MTCC. The deadline for placing a biography or advertisement in the program is March 31.
The forum will be live-streamed on Facebook Live.
Candidates who might not have received an invitation or simply need more information can contact midlandtrailcc@gmail.com.
