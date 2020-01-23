Two men were charged with narcotics crimes in Fayette County Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County sheriff's deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville early Tuesday. While conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for an infraction, the deputy's search of the vehicle yielded quantities of methamphetamines (over 64 grams), heroin and psychedelics.
Garry Garvin, 40, of Birch River in Nicholas County, and Douglas Utt, 45, of Little Birch in Braxton County, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
