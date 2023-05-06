A group of 50 people gathered in prayer Thursday in Oak Hill during the annual National Day of Prayer.
This year's theme is Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much, from James 5:16B.
Residents in Oak Hill and surrounding areas took part in this designated day of prayer, where the entire nation was asked to pray at the same time, at noon.
The event locally was at the flag pole on Main Street, Oak Hill, near the Lively Amphitheater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.