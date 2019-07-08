The newly-elected councils of both Oak Hill and Fayetteville will meet this week for the first time.
Elected to serve in Oak Hill until June 30, 2023 were Mayor Daniel Wright, Council At-Large Tom Oxley, Ward 1 — Diana Janney, Missy Kidd Wilshire and Michelle Holly and in Ward 2 — Charles Smallwood, Steve Hayslette and Paul Baker.
Leading Fayetteville will be Mayor Sharon Cruikshank, Recorder Zenda Carte Vance and council members Lori Tabit, Stanley Boyd, Okey Skidmore, Gabriel Pena and Brian Good.
Following are the agendas for the municipalities' initial meetings under the new leadership.
City of Oak Hill — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. Following is the meeting’s agenda: oath of office for Tom Oxley, council-at-large; presentation (Tom Oxley); unfinished business — SIB recommendation (Linda Johnson, 250 Minden Road, Parce 14), SIB recommendation (ACE, Surf Lot #204 Blk 4 Minden SD, Map 58M Parcel 50), fireworks ordinance; new business — police hiring, SIB recommendation (Arnetta Sherer, Lynch Harper Rd., Parcel 159), routine renewal of the intergovernmental agreement with Fayette County re: building code inspections, Coal Severance budget revision, Drug Task Force. The meeting’s story map can be found at https://arcg.is/0HbP1S
Town of Fayetteville — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. Following is the meeting’s agenda: prayer; call to order and Pledge of Allegiance; minutes from previous meetings; review and approval of financial report; appointments (Anthony Salvatore, municipal court judge); visitors agenda; old business — budget revision (treasurer), second reading of Ordinance 2019-4: An Ordinance Amending and Adopting Section 301.02 the State of West Virginia Traffic Code (mayor), discuss and consider the town’s participation in a development agreement for the Old Fayetteville High School Building Project (mayor), discuss and consider the Town of Fayetteville participation in the National League of Cities Service Line Warranty Program administered by Utility Service Partners Inc. and the Marketing Plan (mayor), discuss and consider a request of the Fayette County Commission to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Fayette County E-911 addressing project (mayor); new business — discuss and consider the hiring of a full-time employee for the Street Department (mayor), discuss and consider the hiring of an additional full-time police officer (mayor), approve the agreement with the Fayette County Commission for building inspection services (mayor), discuss and consider the request to allow beer at the Chili Cook-off event (mayor), discuss and consider seeking bids for new website (mayor), discuss and consider updates for the town ordinances (mayor), discuss and consider upgrade projects for Town Hall (mayor); reports from boards — Town Park, CVB, Beautification Commission, Huse Park Commission, Planning Commission, Historic Landmark Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, Dilapidated Property Enforcement Agency, School Building Committee, Water Quality, Police Department, Fire Department, Town Superintendent; possible executive session for personnel issue; possible executive session for legal advice; council comments; adjourn.
