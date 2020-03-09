PRINCETON — West Virginia artist Ginger Danz announces her major new series, entitled “Reclamation,” opening in the Rotunda Gallery at the Chuck Mathena Center for the Performing Arts in Princeton on Tuesday, March 10. The paintings will be available for the public to view weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m through Friday, May 8.
Danz’s celebrated use of color and unique way of building texture combine with organic shapes in these abstract paintings, which are larger in scale than most of her previous work. Danz builds these pieces using layers of paper, acrylic mediums, charcoal and paint, giving each painting a rich history while remaining part of a cohesive body of work.
In Reclamation, Danz explores a complex subject, the female experience in our culture.
“This series of paintings grew out of internal shifts sparked by the Me Too movement,” Danz says. “I began to think and reflect on my own experiences through a different lens; what it means to be an aging woman in our society, and the confusing double standards that still exist.
“I also recognized a lifetime of minimizing my own reactions, laughing off sexism, trying not to make waves. A cultural conversation has opened up, and I feel a deeper link to other women as we begin owning and voicing our stories.”
The Rotunda Gallery Coordinator Rita Montrosse says, “We are thrilled to showcase Ginger’s wonderful new abstract work in our Rotunda Gallery!”
“To me these paintings embody the feminine spirit, rich in depth, texture and color. I share these interior landscapes with the hope of sparking conversations about the changing landscape of gender in today’s world” Danz says.
A professional artist living in Fayetteville, the Indiana native has called West Virginia home since 1998. She volunteers her time as a middle school art teacher at the New River Gorge Learning Co-op and as a board member for the Fayetteville Arts Coalition.
Her art can be found at many southern West Virginia galleries, including RiffRaff Arts Collective in Princeton, David L. Dickirson and the Beckley Art Center in Beckley, Art Emporium and Apartment Earth in Charleston, and at less conventional but very groovy venues like Cathedral Cafe in Fayetteville, Tip Top Coffee in Thomas, and The French Goat in Lewisburg.
