OAK HILL — An overhaul that took longer than expected should be worth it to the public in the long run, McDonald's representatives say.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oak Hill McDonald's on East Main Street staged the grand opening of a completely rebuilt store. On the previous day, the store had conducted a free VIP breakfast for local consumers.
The McDonald's was shut down in April to make way for the recently-completed work.
McDonald's owner/operator Scott Allison, who bought the Oak Hill store from previous owners Ed and Penny Kiliany about a year ago, said he is excited to unveil the new restaurant experience to customers in the Oak Hill area.
"We can't wait to open our doors back up and welcome our customers into our redesigned space," Allison said on Wednesday, Aug. 10. "We are always looking for ways to better serve our guests and we think that these improvements will go a long way in giving our customers a great dining experience."
The changes made with the new store will provide customers with a new level of choice, engagement and service, Allison said.
The Oak Hill McDonald's will feature digital self-order kiosks to make ordering and paying for a meal easy. The kiosks allow guests to browse the menu and find new options, along with their favorites, according to a company press release.
Additionally, guests' orders will be delivered to tables by McDonald's crew members.
Myra Harper, a McDonald's owner/operator in Beckley who is also Allison's sister, said the self-order kiosks are new for the Oak Hill location. She also said other improvements with the new store include a "much larger" kitchen that is "so effective and efficient" and features new Combi ovens and an improved conveyor system for food delivery. Also visible during Wednesday's soft opening was a farm fresh table that displayed quality food products utilized in McDonald's food, Harper said.
The store is slightly larger than the old one.
"They (the Kilianys) had remodeled it a couple of times, but this went down to the ground and totally rebuilt," said Harper.
This particular rebuild took longer than normal, which Harper admitted led to frustration at times. A rebuild usually occurs in a six- to eight-week window, but supply chain issues caused delays. "Everything has to come in order," said Harper. "That's been a problem, just getting the material that was needed. It wasn't the (construction work).
"We always say it's better to do it right the first time than have to keep correcting. The whole mentality is just get it done right. So far, so good."
The community's patience during the way was "really heartwarming," she said.
At Thursday's grand opening, officials also planned to unveil the store's Oak Hill bear.
Current store hours are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Harper said the rebuild didn't cause anyone to lose their jobs. "It has not really reduced the number of employees; it actually calls for more employees," she said, adding, "They have got some of the best crew I have seen in any McDonald's. People were anxious to come back to work and are happy to be back."
The Oak Hill store will remain community-minded, she said.
"I know the Kilianys were always big supporters of sports in the community and the schools, and the Allisons are right there with them," Harper said. "We have a long history with McDonald's. We both grew up at McDonald's. My dad was an operator.
"Ray Kroc (former McDonald's owner and CEO whose name is synonymous with the corporation) always said you have no business doing business in a community if you don't give back."
