TAKOMA PARK, Md. – A new report released this week shows that hundreds of volunteers in Takoma Park, Maryland have systematically rescued more than 4,000 trees previously identified as dying from invasive vines such as English ivy. Meeting on Saturday mornings for the past year and equipped with simple garden clippers and pruning saws, the volunteers used a first-of-its-kind system pioneered here in 2021 to save 80 percent of the infested trees in this city of 18,000 people, creating a blueprint for communities nationwide.
According to the report on the Takoma Tree Saver program released by the Chesapeake Climate Action Network (CCAN), the 4,000th tree – a 75-year-old red oak – was rescued by volunteers on June 30. Now, in a city where dying trees were once a common sight on both public and private land, it is rare to see any trees choking from such killers as English ivy, Wintercreeper, Porcelainberry, Oriental bittersweet, Chinese wisteria, and others.
“It’s not an exaggeration to say this city has been transformed,” said Mike Tidwell, CCAN executive director and a resident of Takoma Park. “We had dying trees everywhere – downtown, on playgrounds, around city hall. Now it’s hard to find such trees. That's good for homeowners, for public health, for local ecosystems, and for the global climate.”
Two steps were key to this success, according to the report. First, CCAN commissioned a trained invasive plant specialist to walk and visually survey all 36 miles of streets and roads in the city during wintertime, when many evergreen vines are starkly visible. Five thousand mature trees – from age 20 to more than a century – were determined likely to die within 5-7 years without action. As a second step – using this data and the recorded tree locations – volunteers then set out block-by-block and park-by-park to safely cut, clip, and saw vines.
According to an extensive internet search, no baseline survey of dying trees like the one undertaken in Takoma Park had ever been done before in the United States. This simple walking survey, using a smartphone to record the location of every infested tree, gave volunteers a sense of the scale of the problem and gave them a way to chart progress. Just over a year later, only about 1,000 infested trees remain, mostly on private land where permission to access has not yet been granted. Efforts are ongoing to rescue these remaining trees.
For more information, visit CCAN's page on Invasive Plants and Climate Change at https://chesapeakeclimate.org/invasive-species/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=engagingnetworks&utm_campaign=utm_vines&utm_content=Fundraising-TP+Vines+report-0722-c3+A. It includes links to the full report and video of volunteers saving the 4,000th tree.
