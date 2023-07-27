GLEN JEAN — New River Gorge National Park and Preserve announces the graduation of some of its newest park rangers with their recent successful completion of basic police training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Georgia.
Four rangers recently completed the 19-week Land Management Police Training and Ranger Specific Pre-Basic Training. This required training for all National Park Service (NPS) law enforcement park rangers consists of basic police skills, law and legal issues, emergency driving, firearms, defensive tactics, physical fitness, search and seizure, evidence handling and more.
Upon completion of basic training, the rangers undergo another 12 weeks of field training in the NPS Field Training Evaluation Program. All four rangers are completing their field training at the New River Gorge.
“It is rare that we have this many rangers going through basic training at the same time,” Superintendent Charles Sellars said in a press release.
“We are excited to have them back, trained, and to add them to our talented staff at an exciting and dynamic time for Americas newest national park.”
Ranger Jamie Hurd graduated from FLETC in February and completed field training in May. His prior work experience with the NPS includes assignments at the Gateway Arch National Park and Cape Hatteras National Seashore. He returns to the New River Gorge after having worked previously for the park from 2017 to 2019.
Ranger Laura Patton graduated from FLETC in May and was Corporal of her class. She is currently going through field training. This is her first NPS assignment.
Rangers Billy Mitchell and Kellen Conway graduated FLETC in June and both are going through field training.
Mitchell achieved Expert Marksman on the firearms range at FLETC and was the top shooter in his class. Prior to the NPS, he served with the U.S. Army National Guard and worked for the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. This is his first NPS assignment.
Conway was Corporal of his FLETC class. He achieved Expert Marksman on the firearms range and led the Honor Guard ceremony at graduation. He served with the U.S. Army and has prior work experience at the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and with the NPS at Assateague Island National Seashore.
For more information about employment with the National Park Service, go to nps.gov/aboutus/workwithus.htm. To stay current on all activities, events, and closures at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/neri and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
