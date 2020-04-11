SCARBRO — At a time when good news sometime seems hard to find, New River Health in early March reached a positive milestone for its Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program.
On March 2, New River Health’s MAT program commemorated its one-year anniversary, with two initial patients reaching a one-year sobriety milestone.
"Thinking back to when we started, the fact that two of our first patients are a year into their recovery assures us we are taking steps in the right direction," said New River Health Chief Medical Officer Angela Barker, P.A.
Southern West Virginia has one of the highest drug overdose death rates in the nation, officials note. New River Health (NRH) recognized the vital need for a MAT program as another health care service to the community. Barker served as NRH's first MAT provider, starting out with a 30-patient maximum per state and federal regulations. More patients and another provider have since been added to the program upon approval, according to a press release.
"This is just the beginning," said Natasha Green, NRH's community resource specialist. "To observe the difference you can make in just one person's life is something that statistics alone don't demonstrate.
"You can see in the faces of the people we have helped the impact this program is having, and ways we can grow it in the future."
NRH's MAT process is modeled after the established program at West Virginia University School of Medicine. Patients are required to attend weekly group meetings, four hours of 12-step meetings every week, and behavioral health counseling sessions monthly. The patients are also required to submit to regular drug screens along with strict review of MAT prescription usage.
"These steps all factor into a successful path to recovery," said Barker.
To learn more about the MAT program at NRHA, call 304-469-2905.
