SCARBRO — New River Health (NRH) is among the health care providers that will administer third-dose Covid-19 vaccines to individuals who meet certain criteria.
Those seeking the third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must present their vaccine card. According to a press release from NRH, a third dose must be given no less than 28 days after the second dose.
Call 304-469-2905 for more information and to make an appointment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people to discuss their medical condition with their health care provider, and talk about whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.
Qualifications for a third dose include:
• Active treatment for solid tumor or hematologic malignancies
• Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
• Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskoff-Aldrich syndrome)
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., 20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
NRH administers first and second Covid-19 vaccines by appointment at its Fayette and Sophia pharmacies.
Also, Covid-19 testing continues at all NRH sites, and in a drive-thru on the NRH Scarbro parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For details on any of New River Health's Covid-19 programs, call 304-469-2905.
According to Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart, pharmacies that distribute Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have third doses available for moderate to severe immunocompromised patients.
According to the CDC website, those individuals with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to Covid-19, and they may not build the same level of immunity to two-dose vaccine series compared to people who are not immunocompromised. The additional dose is intended to improve immunocompromised people's response to their initial vaccine series.
For more, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.
The CDC does not currently recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population, but the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced a plan to begin offering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots this fall.
