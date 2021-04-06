Declining coal severance funds in recent years have left county governments with less funds to disperse when assessing annual budget requests from agencies within their purview.
Over the years, the Fayette County Commission has funded the New River Humane Society animal shelter, located near the Fayette County Park in Beckwith, primarily through the coal severance tax, Fayette County Commissioner Tom Louisos said in a Monday press release.
At one time, the county received $1.1 million in revenue from coal severance tax, Louisos said. That amount has fallen to approximately $100,000, according to Louisos, and it "may not even exist next year."
Fayette County Commission President John Brenemen said the commission, when assessing budget requests from various agencies in any budget cycle, sometimes has to wait to see how things shake out further down the road to determine if extra money will eventually be available.
As the commission recently approved an overall county budget for the coming fiscal year that was about $200,000 less than the previous budget, Brenemen said the commission approved $70,000 of the humane society's requested amount.
"They asked for over $200,000 just for payroll," Brenemen said. "We take care of everything else for them.
"We told them we would put in a place-mark for $70,000 (of the requested overall budget)." Then, later this year the commission can possibly revise the humane society's budget upward if more funding becomes available, he said. "Budgets are always subject to revisions, and we do revisions quite a bit."
Brenemen said county commissions are also awaiting guidance on how recently-announced federal funds might be utilized for other projects besides water, sewer and internet.
Brenemen said the NRHS is "the only outside agency we are supporting. They're not a direct employee, but we have helped them over the years."
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department also is having to wait for a determination of some budget money it requested, Brenemen said.
When asked if the possibility exists that NRHS support from the county will be withdrawn in the future, Brenemen said, "No comment."
Before the shrinking of the funding pool made possible by coal severance tax, the county allocated it to pay for sheriff’s department vehicles, assist public service districts with water upgrades, pay a litter control officer, and contribute to non-profits, fairs and festivals, Louisos said. Currently, in addition to the NRHS, the coal severance tax funds the Meadow Bridge Senior Center, the New River Transit Authority, and other agency items, he pointed out.
"In the last two years, the Commission has had to backfill funding to agencies and organizations due to the diminishing coal severance fund," Louisos said in the release. "The Commission has funded the NRHS with smaller portions of the coal severance tax, and compensated with excise tax and Coal Severance Investment Pool savings fund.
"Backfilling from these funds is an unsustainable, temporary fix with the coal severance tax dwindling to zero and the fact the Coal SIP savings fund will be completely depleted. We have to seek solutions, generate new revenue, or programs to keep services intact."
Kathy Gerencer, president of the New River Humane Society board of directors, said decreased funding is something to which the humane society has become accustomed. The $70,000 is "down significantly" from previous years, she said.
Given the myriad problems caused worldwide by Covid-19, which, among others things, has caused a decrease in donations and the inability to conduct some of the organization's normal fundraisers, the decrease in funding will "cripple us and pretty much render us unable to oversee (and help) the animals at the animal shelter," she said.
The shelter currently has eight employees, and the county funding is earmarked toward payroll expenses, Gerencer said. "The county has the shelter and has the facility, and we for decades have been there (to operate the shelter).
"We're contracted with the county. We're upholding our end of the bargain. We feel that they are not by a great margin."
"This is our third year that we've had to experience (budget issues) so this is nothing new to us," she added. "But this past year, it just felt a little bit different than the past two years."
County officials required the NRHS to go through an extensive audit, which was "something we welcomed," said Gerencer. The audit showed no areas of deficiencies, she noted.
"Audits are required by all organizations," said Brenemen. The humane society "hadn't had an audit in a couple of years."
Brenemen said the audit didn't show areas of mismanagement, but also didn't show "how they spend the money."
"We feel very strongly we provide a very good service," Gerencer said, adding that the relationship with the humane society and the current commission needs some work.
Gerencer said the animal shelter is currently not at full capacity as it gears up for kitten season. A bright spot from the Covid-19 pandemic has been that there has been an increase in adoptions and fostering, she said, which has been a boost in lessening the shelter population. The NRHS also has a "great relationship" with rescue organizations.
Louisos invited members of the public to follow along a special meeting planned for April 7 at 10 a.m. by Zoom or by calling in. Solutions to keeping the animal shelter open and operational will be discussed, he said.
Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j3045741200 or call in 646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 304-574-1200.
