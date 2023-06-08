FAYETTEVILLE — Getting a little more bang for the buck.
During a special grand opening ceremony on Sunday, June 4, the New Roots Farm Market was introduced to the public. Representatives from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce joined the New Roots Community Farm family and local community members to cut the ribbon for the new farm market. Sunday’s celebration also featured live music, honey and cheese tastings, cider pressing and milling demonstrations, farm views, free totes and other activities.
Established in 2019, New Roots Community Farm is an 82-acre agricultural resource center based in Fayetteville that “operates a 6-acre diversified vegetable production demonstration farm to support the local ag-entrepreneurs and producers that have the potential to underpin the development of a more diverse and resilient localized economy in the New River Gorge region,” according to its website. For more, visit www.newrootscommunityfarm.com.
According to Gabe Peña, the co-director of New Roots Community Farm, the genesis for the farm market goes back to March 2020, when New Roots became a satellite aggregation location for the Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective and served as the New River Gorge region’s pick-up location for consumers who placed orders through Turnrow's online farmers market.
New Roots became the Turnrow network’s second-highest grossing sales location (behind Charleston), said Peña.
“We made some great connections with producers and agricultural support organizations operating throughout Central Appalachia, but felt we were putting in a lot of work helping to operate the Turnrow aggregation and distribution system and seeing little return on our investment,” Peña said.
“The consumer demand in the region demonstrated through the Turnrow online farmers market sales numbers (and) the growth of the region’s outdoor recreation economy each indicated that New Roots Community Farm could viably aggregate and sell farm products along with New Roots produce to help grow market demand for Central Appalachian local food.”
Once local representatives made that determination, they took the next step in February. According to Peña, New Roots — with support from the Truist Foundation and Invest Appalachia — hired a sales and market manager (Valerie Slone) to begin reaching out to producers and distributors, and “our team began the build-out of the New Roots Farm Market.”
The New Roots Farm Market will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To sign up for the newsletter, visit https://view.flodesk.com/pages/641214f56ed2f85879bdb88c.
