Below are some local news briefs:
• The Fayette County Sheriff's Department has set a testing date of May 10 for hiring new employees, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Applications are available at the sheriff's department office in Fayetteville and are to be returned by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 5.
A starting salary of $45,720 will be available.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and possess a high school diploma or GED.
Benefits will include State Deputy Sheriff's Retirement System, annual salary increases, paid days off and health insurance.
Specialized units available include K9, TAC team and detective.
• The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has received numerous notifications from citizens concerning telephone scams in the area, according to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II.
Perdue said that citizens have received phone calls from individuals claiming to represent the Sheriff’s Department. In these calls, citizens are told they have active arrest warrants and, if they do not pay over the phone, they will be arrested. “Please remember that no member of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department requests monetary payment from anyone,” said Perdue. “Also, please remember never to disclose personal or banking information over the phone.”
The scam is under investigation.
• Michelle Dawn Smith, 41, of Fayetteville, died Friday morning, March 31 after police found her handcuffed and suffering from a head wound while in a car in the Plateau Medical Center parking lot more than a month earlier on Feb. 16.
Oak Hill police were conducting a traffic stop when they discovered the woman. She was transported to CAMC General Hospital in Charleston in critical condition.
At approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the victim “succumbed to her injuries,” according to a police press release. An autopsy will be performed, the release stated, and police anticipate charges will be upgraded to first-degree murder.
Two suspects have been identified as Andres Torres, 27, and Amanda Soultz, 30, both of Goshen, Indiana.
On Friday, Feb. 17, at approximately 1:30 p.m., both suspects were spotted by an off-duty deputy U.S. marshal at the intersection of South Fayette Street and U.S. 19. Troopers were notified and took the suspects into custody without incident.
Both suspects were incarcerated on charges stemming from a probation violation in Indiana, kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy.
Information suggests both suspects were in possession of the victim’s credit cards and three pistols. Further information suggested they were traveling to Indiana.
• Whitewater rafting season on Southern West Virginia’s New River began Saturday, April 1 with Adventures on the Gorge in a celebration of the 50th anniversary of commercially-guided rafting in the region.
"This is an especially exciting season because it marks an event that transformed the New River Gorge into a destination," Roger Wilson, CEO of AOTG, said in a press release ahead of the season opening. "It took vision, guts and a whole lot of dedication for those early whitewater rafters to bring tourism here, and we try to honor their hard work by continuing to offer professionally guided whitewater rafting trips that are memorable, affordable and just plain fun."
AOTG, which was established in 2007, is among the local outfitters known for their whitewater rafting on both the New and Gauley rivers. Company guides will take their guests down the Lower New River exclusively until late May, when Upper New trips begin.
• Six regional entrepreneurs and two teams of WVU Tech students shared and promoted their business ideas March 30 with a panel of judges and a live audience at the Pitch Southern West Virginia Business Idea Competition on the WVU Tech campus. The judges and attendees selected the winners, who received strategic feedback and encouragement, as well as prize money from the event sponsors to boost their success. The West Virginia Hive, in partnership with the WVU Tech Launch Lab, coordinated the competition and organized the event.
Diana Woods, director of the WVU Tech Launch Lab and coordinator of the event, said the following entrepreneurs/business owners and student entrepreneurs were determined to have the best business ideas:
• First place — $2,250 to Hinton Outfitters, pitched by Lee Ann Goins of Hinton;
• Second place — $1,250 to Paws N Pals, pitched by Corey Lacy of Beckley;
• Third place — $750 to Vinyl Tracks LLC, pitched by Clint Blunt of Beckley; and
• Student winner — $1,000 to WVU Tech Entrepreneurship Club for Cultural Lounge, pitched by Zack Reid and Leonor Ferreira.
Judy Moore, executive director of the West Virginia Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said, "The presenters were outstanding and learned a great deal through this experience — from formulating their business idea to fleshing it out for a pitch before a live audience and our expert judges. We’d like to extend a huge thank you to our community sponsors for providing the generous cash prizes. They came out in full force, so much so we were able to increase the planned amounts for entrepreneurs by $250 for each award level."
The business idea competition was limited to entrepreneurs of new start-ups and businesses in operation for less than three years. Eligibility was limited to residents or businesses located in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan and Mingo counties, along with WVU Tech students, faculty and staff.
• U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $1,072,505 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 13 West Virginia projects. The funding will support increasing staffing and strengthening administrative capacities for eleven Local Development Districts (LDDs) and two non-profit organizations across the state.
"The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for West Virginia and the entire region. The funding announced today will help increase staffing and bolster administrative capabilities for eleven local districts and two non-profits across our great state," said Manchin. "Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State."
Individual awards included $97,784 to the Region 4 Planning & Development Council for an administration grant.
• The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that, as of April 5, there have been 24 Covid-19 deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,067 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of, among others, a 48-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 76-year-old Kanawha County woman, a 58-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 91-year-old man from Kanawha County.
West Virginians ages 6 months-and-older are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months-and-older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes Covid-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months-and-older who completed the primary series, and their most recent Covid-19 shot was at least two months ago.
Visit the WV Covid-19 vaccination due date calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a Covid-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccination.
To learn more or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.
• The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health and its partners are recognizing National Public Health Week from April 3-9 by promoting the importance of public health.
"Public health is critical to empowering individuals to live their healthiest lives," said Dr. Matt Christiansen, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. "This week is a great way to not only highlight the importance of this field, but also to recognize Bureau for Public Health employees who work day in and day out to assure and advance safety and health for the people of our great state."
Gov. Jim Justice also proclaimed April 3-9 as National Public Health Week in West Virginia.
• Doddridge County led the state in new business growth in March, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. There were 1,179 new West Virginia business registrations in March, Warner said.
Doddridge County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through March with a total of eight new business registrations, a 3.11 percent increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Taylor, Tyler, Morgan and Braxton counties also experienced notable growth during the month.
Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for March were Berkeley, Kanawha, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,972 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. Berkeley County led all 55 counties with an 18.87 percent growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit https://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/BSD/Reports/CountySummary?BeginDate=2023-02-01&EndDate=2023-02-28&sort=Growth.
