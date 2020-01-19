CHARLESTON — With the West Virginia Legislative session started, state residents can study the plans and monitor the actions of legislative leaders.
From funding for tourism, changes in the regional jail system, mental health care for children to the budget, tax cuts, economic development and the State of the State, West Virginia Press Insight features government officials addressing the issues.
The newspaper industry’s video news program offers the news as you want it: In print, or in short 3-minutes summary clips, a 20-minute program, or with links to the full presentations from legislative leaders and Governor Jim Justice.
To see the video, visit WVPress.org or visit WV Press Association on YouTube to see full panel discussions.
This program looks at the following:
• Governor Jim Justice’s State of the State Speech
• Goals of Senate President Mitch Carmichael and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw
• Legislative plans to attractive business and industry and increase economic development to West Virginia
• State efforts and legislative plans to combat the issues resulting from substance abuse and the demands substance abuse places on the state’s foster care system
• Legislative plans to eliminate the inventory tax in West Virginia
• WVU’s program for training service dogs
• New AARP state president Jane Marks
• Tourism funding for 2020
