CHARLESTON — Nominations for induction into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame (WVAFHF) 2020 class are now being accepted. The WVAFHF is devoted to honoring individuals, businesses, organizations, institutions and foundations who have made outstanding contributions to the establishment, development, advancement or improvement of the agricultural, forestry and/or family life of West Virginia. Selected nominees will be officially enshrined during the WVAFHF Enshrinee Recognition Dinner on July 25 at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp.
“Our state has a rich history connected to the agricultural and forestry industries. Remembering those who have contributed to these communities is important,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “Showing a little recognition is the least we can do.”
Those who are eligible must have lived in West Virginia, had a long tenured association with agriculture, forestry and family life, have made outstanding, direct contributions to those industries and demonstrated the highest standards of leadership and contribution on a local, state, national and/or international level.
Nomination forms can be found at https://agriculture.wv.gov/divisions/executive/Documents/2020%20AFHOF.pdf.
All forms should be sent to West Virginia University Extension Service, c/o Robin Rupenthal, 809 Knapp Hall, PO Box 6031, Morgantown, WV 26506 or emailed to JOWilliams@mail.wvu.edu and must be received by close of business on Monday, Feb. 24.
For more information, visit https://agriculture.wv.gov/divisions/executive/WVAFHOF/Pages/default.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.