GLEN JEAN – New River Gorge National River Superintendent Lizzie Watts announced that the trail bridge providing access to the historic town of Hamlet in the Glade Creek area of the park will temporarily close for repair beginning either Monday, Nov. 30 or the following Monday, Dec. 7. Updated closure information with dates will be posted on the park website, Facebook, and Twitter.
Hamlet should still be accessible by fording Glade Creek, said Watts, barring heavy rains that would cause water levels to rise.
“Please use caution,” she added. “Although creek levels are typically lower during the fall and early winter, conditions can rapidly change, so be aware of forecasted rain at and upstream of the Hamlet bridge.”
The bridge may also be open on weekends, noted Watts, however some weekend closures may be required depending upon the bridge’s condition and construction phase.
The closure will last from four to six weeks and involve cleaning and painting the structural steel, repairing concrete on pier caps, cleaning masonry joints, and engineering to prevent additional erosion. Corrective measures are to avoid the future development of more severe or costly problems on the approximately 120-year-old structure.
For more information on this and other events in the park, contact the Canyon Rim Visitor Center at 304-574-2115.
