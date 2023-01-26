GLEN JEAN — The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has added 45 acres of land to the area designated as a preserve.
According to a press release, the tract is located on Beury Mountain just east of the Thurmond area and will provide easier access to lands that are already in the national preserve.
"This property is a great addition to the national preserve portion of the park where hunting is allowed," New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Charles Sellars said in the press release. "It connects two previously non-contiguous sections and assures that hunters and other users have easier access to an existing 85-acre section of the preserve."
The $126,000 purchase of the tract was made possible by the legislation that re-designated New River Gorge from a national river to a national park and preserve. The Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2021, enacted in December 2020, also modified the authorized boundaries of the park, which allowed for purchase of this tract.
In a Jan. 18 release, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and co-chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus, applauded the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s announcement.
"This announcement is welcome news for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, West Virginia and all Americans that enjoy hunting, fishing and all that the great outdoors has to offer," said Manchin. "By connecting two pieces of the preserve where hunting is already allowed, this new 45-acre expansion will provide greater access and new opportunities for outdoorsmen and anyone else looking to enjoy New River Gorge — one of West Virginia’s most treasured playgrounds that highlights our state’s world-class beauty and resources.
"I am proud to have joined with my bipartisan colleagues to ensure that this expansion on Beury Mountain was possible and look forward to continuing my work to conserve and protect America’s national parks and public lands."
According to the NPS, access to the newly-purchased property will be limited initially as the park establishes suitable areas for parking and marks the boundary.
NRGNPP GIS and lands expert, Andy Steel, says there are currently 65,370 acres in the preserve portion of the park. That number is not NPS ownership, simply acres within the boundary.
According to Steel and Eve West, chief of interpretation and visitor services for New River Gorge NP&P, Gauley River NRA and Bluestone NSR, there are no standing structures left in the acreage involved in the recent purchase. An old home site, along with modern barn foundation of cinderblock, is all that remains.
A timeline for the preliminary work such as parking and establishing boundaries, as well as the size of any parking areas to be established, are both still to be determined.
Driving in from the Thurmond side will be the closest access to the new area from a paved road, Steel said. However, coming in from either side — either via Thurmond or Rte. 41 — a higher clearance vehicle is recommended.
There are no NPS hiking trails near the site.
As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Manchin helped secure designation of New River Gorge as a national park and preserve in 2020 and continues to advocate for further resources. The legislation included language that authorized the National Park Service to bid on additional land for the preserve that amounts to 3,711 acres.
In 2021, Manchin’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated $3.3 million for repairs and improvements in the NRGNPP.
In March 2022, Manchin secured an additional $1.5 million for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Trail Connectivity Project, which will fund the construction of multi-use trails in Fayette County.
For updates and more information about the national park and preserve, visit nps.gov/neri or follow the park on social media.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.