GLEN JEAN — Enjoy exploring history? Join historians, park rangers, and volunteers for a variety of heritage programs at the 2023 Hidden History Happenings through Oct. 15. Discover Appalachian history in the rich sites, stories, traditional music, and more of Southern West Virginia. These are tales of our people and places, sometimes hidden in plain sight.
Programs will be conducted at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the West Virginia State Parks of Babcock, Bluestone, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, Hawks Nest, Pipestem Resort, Twin Falls Resort, and the communities of Bramwell, Beckley, Fayetteville, and Summers County.
You can also explore historic areas at your own pace throughout the National Coal Heritage Area using auto and self-guided walking tours or online at www.youtube.com/user/newrivernps. Learn how to preserve your own stories in workshops and join in on community heritage preservation projects.
See program descriptions, dates, times, and meeting locations at https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/hidden-history-weekend.htm. Most programs are free. Some programs do require advanced reservations. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water for all guided hikes. Check the website for schedule updates, as more programs will likely be added to the schedule.
Learn more about these heritage sites at www.nps.gov/neri, www.coalheritage.org, www.wvstateparks.com, www.exploresummgerscounty.com and www.activeswv.org. Find event updates on the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/newrivergorgenps.
