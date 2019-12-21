The New River Gorge Trail Alliance (NRGTA) was awarded a Power of Performance Award in the “Revitalizing Communities” category at the Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference in Charleston last month. The Trail Alliance builds and maintains a regional trail network to spur economic growth and promote active and healthy lifestyles. NRGTA clears and maintains 250 to 300 miles of trail annually with a large network of volunteers.
The conference, organized by the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia (Alliance), West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development, took place at BridgeValley’s Advanced Technology Center in South Charleston on Nov. 18. Other awardees included the Appalachian Botanical Company, Richwood Scientific, and the Trash Your Kayak River Cleanup Crew in Kanawha County, among others.
“We are honored to have been recognized among this distinguished group of award recipients,” said Bill Wells, president of the New River Gorge Trail Alliance. “We would especially like to thank our partners at Region 4 Planning and Development Council for their ongoing support and commitment to our work. We will continue to strive to build and improve a regional trail system in southern West Virginia for the benefit of everyone.”
“These awards are to honor the unsung heroes that don’t often get recognized for their efforts to improve their communities,” Stephanie Tyree, West Virginia Community Development Hub’s executive director, said. “By lifting these POWER performers up, we hope to encourage the conference participants to continue the good work they do, and inspire others to start projects in their own communities.”
“These are some of West Virginia’s best and we are showing our thanks and encouraging them to never stop doing what they are doing,” Sara Payne Scarbro, Alliance’s Operations Council Chair, said.
The New River Gorge Trail Alliance is a non-profit organization that promotes the health and well-being of the area by building and maintaining a regional trail system, and increasing economic development through tourism. Membership information is available at www.nrgta.org, or to join us for a volunteer trail construction day, “Like” us at www.facebook.com/NRGTA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.