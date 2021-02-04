The New River Health Association will no longer stage weekly Covid-19 testing at the former Kmart location in Oak Hill as it has since last summer.
However, a drive-up testing set-up will be conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the NRH Scarbro site. The same rules will apply.
Testing in February will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those three weekdays.
No appointment is necessary. Those to be tested are asked to bring their insurance card and remain in their vehicle.
Look for the New River Health mobile RV.
If you arrive and no one assists you, call 304-469-2905.
NRH also offers Covid-19 testing at the school wellness centers, when open. Testing is as follows: Oak Hill High, Monday to Thursday a.m.; New River Intermediate, Monday to Thursday p.m.; Fayetteville, Monday and Tuesday; and Smithers, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday (open to public).
— Steve Keenan
