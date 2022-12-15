The community gathered on Dec. 1 to celebrate the grand opening of the New River Health Oak Hill facility in the former Kmart in the Fayette Square Shopping Center in Oak Hill.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, there were facility tours and a health fair, as well as free Covid-19 vaccines and tests, free flu shots and blood pressure screening.
According to Chief Executive Officer John Schultz, the multi-million-dollar expansion consolidated the Scarbro and Fayetteville offices, as well as Mount Hope Dental, and will enhance health care and related services in the area.
"The staff and board of directors are extremely excited and proud to see this location come to fruition," Schultz said in an interview in the days leading up to the event.
"We feel it will be an asset for the community, as well as a state of the art medical and dental facility that our patients will feel comfortable coming to for the health and dental care needs."
Services already or soon to be offered include medical, dental, behavioral health, X-Ray, cardio-pulmonary, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), urgent care, a drive-thru pharmacy and other services such as obstetrics/gynecology, audiology, vision, podiatry and cardiology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.