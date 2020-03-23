All New River Health school centers (the Valley PreK-8 site is shown) are closed until schools reopen, but New River Health medical sites remain open at Fayetteville, Scarbro and Sophia to care for the needs of patients and the community. NRH Whipple has been consolidated into the Scarbro site. NRH pharmacies will fill prescriptions for 30 days at this point — with emergency exceptions — to not deplete stock of essential medications. NRH Fayetteville Pharmacy is open to the public; Scarbro and Sophia pharmacies are open to NRH patients only.