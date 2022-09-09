FAYETTEVILLE — The fall season of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will begin Sept. 12. The Emerging Strings will begin the following Monday.
Rehearsals will begin on Monday, Sept. 12, at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship Church, 2855 Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV.
Rehearsal time for the Youth Chorus is 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Emerging Strings is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Youth Symphony is 6:50 to 8:15 pm.
The Symphony will hold auditions for seating placement for all new and returning students, with auditions for the strings the first week at 5:45 to 6:15 p.m., the second week for winds, and percussion the following week. There is a special requirement for the audition for concertmaster.
See the “How to Join” page on the website at newrivermusic.org for your audition music. Please come to the rehearsal every week, even if you have not had your placement audition yet.
NRYSC is an excellent opportunity for students from all over southern West Virginia to play in a symphony and a wonderful chance to improve their technical skills, develop musicianship, learn to work together and make new friends.
The Emerging Strings is a performing group for beginner-level students playing a variety of string instruments — violin, viola, cello, bass. Your children will learn how to play beginner songs together in a mini-orchestra setting. It’s an excellent program that you don’t want to miss.
Pam Shrader, of Woodrow Wilson High School, will join the organization this fall to direct the Youth Chorus. This is a great place for students ages 10 to 24 to develop vocal technique and to experience the camaraderie of a group who enjoys performing together.
The New River Youth Symphony performs concert literature from the great composers, as well as the occasional jazz piece and holiday favorites. Since this is a full orchestra, woodwinds, brass and concert percussion students are welcome, as well as those who play violin, viola, cello or bass. Symphony is for students ages 10 to 24, and is conducted by William Bailey.
Financial support is needed to keep this youth program operating in our area. Please consider donating and supporting the area’s youth. Donations are tax-deductible. Mail checks to NRYSC, PO Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website, www.newrivermusic.org, or call Kathy Bailey at 681-823-5115 or Crystal Bennett at 304-573-4310.
