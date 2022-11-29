FAYETTEVILLE — The New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will present concerts in Fayetteville and Beckley next month.
The first concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 5 at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship Church, 2855 Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV, and the second on Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Baptist Church, 480 Prosperity Road, Prosperity, WV. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m., with pre-concert music starting at 6:45.
The concerts will feature music by the New River Emerging Strings, Youth Chorus, and the Youth Symphony. The first concert will be livestreamed at 7 p.m.
The Sponsor A Song fundraiser is the perfect way to contribute and support a wonderful youth organization, while dedicating a song to that special loved one! Anyone can sponsor a song at the upcoming concert in honor or in memory of someone for a $75 donation. This dedication will be announced during the concert and is a very special way to honor that special someone.
If you wish to sponsor a song, please choose a song from the following list and indicate how you would like the dedication (if desired) to read. Your name and/or the dedication will be printed in the program and announced at the concert before the song is played.
You can sponsor a song by email, newrivermusic@gmail.com, or by calling Kathy Bailey at 304-923-9622. Send your check to: NRYSC, PO Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Admission to either concert is free, but donations are accepted at the door.
Financial support is needed to keep this wonderful youth program in our area. Please consider donating and supporting this non-profit today. Donations are tax-deductible.
Mail checks to NRYSC, PO Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840
Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website at www.newrivermusic.org or call Kathy Bailey at 681-823-5115 or Crystal Bennett at 304-573-4310.
