FAYETTEVILLE — A brighter, more vibrant living space is now the home base as staff and residents of Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center continue to march through 2022 and beyond.
Officials of the center, located on Hresan Boulevard, held an open house on April 28 to allow the public to get a glimpse of new renovations that have occurred over the past couple of years.
"It was a complete overhaul, a nearly $2.5 million renovation," said Leslie Leake, BSN-RN, director of nursing for the facility. The renovations included a new entryway, furnishings, art, nurse call and secure care systems and more. "Anything that you can see — paint, ceiling, floors, doors, all the patient rooms ...
"We got lots of new therapy equipment. We got a lot of new activities equipment. Everything was overhauled."
The project was funded entirely by Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation's Charleston-based parent company, American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) Nursing & Rehabilitation Centers.
"It took almost two years to complete; they (Bluefield-based contractor Swope Construction Co.) started right before Covid, and then of course there was a break for Covid," Leake explained. "Then they got right back into it when they could and got it finished."
The renovations were very welcome, Leake said.
"I think it was very important to make it a little less sterile and institutional," she said. "It's very homey now. The residents, they like their rooms, and they feel more comfortable. A more home-like environment."
The facility is currently serving its capacity of 60 residents.
Joining the rest of the world in striving to move beyond Covid-19, a disease which affected the center with Covid-19 cases like it did many others, Leake said, "Our staffing is good. We have maintained our staffing level at a pretty high, consistent level throughout Covid.
"Our residents have been troupers when it comes to different changes; mostly from a government standpoint, things especially early on with Covid, things changed at a rapid pace. Our staff and our residents have been troupers through the whole thing."
Some of the focus during the renovations involved placing large paintings of familiar local landmarks throughout the building, according to Leake. "The patients enjoy seeing those landmarks in some of the paintings and artwork that we have."
Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation opened in 1984 and focuses on skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation to home, and long-term care services.
AMFM operates 19 skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers throughout West Virginia. The care centers are located in Braxton, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Hardy, Harrison, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Mason, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, Webster and Wyoming counties.
