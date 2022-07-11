Editor’s note: Clubs, churches, schools and other non-profit groups are invited to submit announcements to The Fayette Tribune’s community calendar at ckeenan@register-herald.com.
Oak Hill City Council — The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, July 11 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order, roll call, invocation led by Rev. Michael Hicks of the Jones Avenue Church of God, Pledge of Allegiance led by Councilman Benitez Jackson, oath of office for City Manager Damita Johnson, presentation by Erin Reid on Welcome to the City of Oak Hill video, reading and approval of June minutes, treasurer’s report (revenues, expenses and vendors), correspondence, citizens’ comments, Minute from the Minutes, unfinished business — progress report of property located at 526 Gatewood Road (Map 13, Parcel 139, owned by Property Traders), consideration to adopt a resolution for the city to have the following structures demolished (Harris Street, off Broadway Avenue, Map 7, Parcel 240, owned by Andrew Thomas; 105 Rocklick Road, Map 59J, Parcel 33, owned by Brooke Armentrout), council review of the following properties that have material debris remaining after being demolished (216 Chestnut Avenue, Map 32, Parcel 70, owned by Clifford Bragg; and 215 Mayfair Avenue, Map 32, Parcel 162, owned by Betty Adkins and Raymond Jones), Spirit of Oak Hill Award Committee progress report, consideration of an ordinance (authorizing the acquisition of, and the design, construction and equipping of additions, betterments and improvements to, certain real estate located at 101 Main Street East, Oak Hill, West Virginia; the issuance by the Oak Hill Building Commission of Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2022, to finance the above-described purchase and design, acquisition, construction and equipping of the real property and the costs of issuance thereof; and the leasing of the real property by the city from the Building Commission to serve as a City Hall) — second reading, consideration to review written proposals to broadcast city council meetings and events, and engineering agreements for council’s approval of the following projects (Virginia Street Sidewalk Project, Oak Hill Fire Department Addition Project and Oak Hill City Park Project); new business — consideration of emergency funding for roof replacement on the Historic School on School Street, appoint a chairman for the Oak Hill Sanitary Board, appoint new City Manager Damita Johnson (to the following boards, commissions and committees: Structural Inspection Board, Recreation Committee; Beautification Committee, Rail Trail Committee, Amphitheater Commission, Homeless/Opioid Abuse Advisory Committee, Future City Hall Building Negotiating Committee, Future City Hall Building Negotiating Committee Committee to Select Organization to Produce Building Design Guidelines and Artistic Renditions), Coal Severance Budget revision, consideration of Planning Commission recommendation to rezone 4.45 acres at 178 Old Fayetteville Road from General Business B-2 District to Recreational Business B-R District to allow the operation of a RV Trail Park for 30 to 35 units; department reports; council comments (with possible action); mayoral comments; future agenda items; next council meeting will be held on Aug. 8; and adjournment.
County Commission — The Fayette County Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse. The meeting also is available on Zoom at zoom.us/join. Call-in number is 646-558-8656 and meeting ID is 304-574-1200. Following is the meeting agenda: 9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance; exonerations, orders to combine or divide lands, refunds (Veltex Corporation); approve second half July payroll (July 15); approve vouchers and invoices; approve prior minute meetings and approve estate settlements; 9:05 a.m. — County Administrator Ruth Lanier, Exhibit A (discussion and decision, budget revision for Coal Severance Fund; discussion and decision, order for annexation of Smithers; discussion and decision, vehicle needs at 911 Center; discussion and decision, website services contract with GST; discussion and decision, update on domain and email; discussion and decision, pumper replacement agreements for Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department and Nuttall Volunteer Fire Department; discussion and decision, sales order Software Systems Postage for tax statements; discussion and decision, request for proposals for GigReady Consultant and Engineer, vote to release information regarding mapping to Thomas and Litton; discussion and decision, request for proposals for Brownfields Consultant; discussion and decision, signature for FOIA online database access forms); 9:30 a.m. — Becky Sullivan, CVB financial update (discussion and decision, updates to Bridge Day by-laws, request for appointment of Sheriff Fridley and Lori Tabit to Bridge Day Committee); 9:45 a.m. — discussion and decision, updates to Bridge Day by-laws, request for appointment of Sheriff Fridley and Lori Tabit to Bridge Day Committee; 10:30 a.m. — discussion and decision, Jamie Blankenship Fiduciary Commissioner request for Fox Estate; 11 a.m. — discussion and decision, Casey Bowling infrastructure request. Future meetings are set as follows: July 20 (special meeting), July 27 and Aug. 10.
