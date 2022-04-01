OAK HILL — City council has given the green light to a consulting firm for a three-pronged improvement project in the city.
At the Monday, March 14 meeting, a committee recommended the council select the Charleston-based The Thrasher Group as the consulting firm to oversee the projects in the coming months. The projects will include a planned overhaul of Oak Hill City Park, which will feature a new professionally-designed skate park, some new playground equipment, a pavilion and other amenities. Emphasis in the park project will be on “heavy community participation," City Manager Bill Hannabass said. "Involving the community is part of the consultant’s job.”
A second endeavor will include an addition to the Oak Hill Fire Department to include another bay for equipment. That will feature administrative space, laundry facilities and a weight room.
Hannabass said the cleaning facilities will help as departments increasingly run into situations in which they handle contaminants while fighting fires.
Fire departments are funded through a county-wide levy, plus a tax assessment on homeowners insurance — half which goes to education and half to the fire department. And, Hannabass said, the Oak Hill department was paid off a few months back, and some money is available for the upgrades.
Finally, a long-in-planning (more than a decade) sidewalk project on Virginia Street will be undertaken. It will cover about a half-mile from Jones Avenue to the former Southern States.
In the past, the project has encountered "a lot of problems with utilities, a lot of problems with keeping it ADA-compliant" and other scenarios, leading to delays, the city manager noted.
About $500,000 — grant funding through the West Virginia Department of Highways and also including some federal dollars — was allotted back in the day, Hannabass said. Now, the project is underfunded because of the length of time the grant has been in place (due to inflation), he said.
Hannabass is glad to see the sidewalk project finally ready to commence. "In December 2008, (current city councilman) Tom Oxley was outgoing city manager and I came here to work for one month to work with him, and that was our big project – the Virginia Street sidewalk grant application," he said. "(As brand new city manager) the first thing I did was drive down Virginia Street and go door to door and say, 'You’re going to get a new sidewalk.' So, yeah, I’m glad to see it.”
Council notes:
• As of a second reading at its recent meeting, Oak Hill will dedicate significant funding to Teen Court, Hannabass said. Going forward, $5 from any fines within the city will be targeted specifically to Teen Court funding. “Cumulatively, that’s a lot of money,” he said.
• Council approved a location for a future veterans memorial site, on the corner across from Oak Hill Baptist Church on Main Street, next to Davis Tire and Mufflers. That is the site once occupied by the Pure Oil Station made famous by a visit by legendary country music singer Hank Williams Sr. at the time of his death.
The project will be enabled "through the generosity and the graciousness of the Jones family," the city manager said. The family is in process of donating the property to the city.
The memorial — for veterans of all wars — is currently in the design phase.
• Oak Hill has committed a $2,500 match to HUB CAP, the Communities of Achievement Program promoted by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
According to Hannabass, it is a three-year program that assists with community involvement, community engagement and capacity building, drawing out people in the communities as leaders. Locally, that could boost involvement in such projects as the city park and Needleseye Park, allowing city leaders to get input and see more people involved. “And we need it desperately right now,” said Hannabass.
Council thought the financial outlay was "money wisely spent,” he said.
• The issue of street parking and navigation in the city will be discussed in coming months. "We have several narrow streets in Oak Hill, several in which it’s not wide enough to park two cars in the street," said Hannabass.
While drivers normally drive in zig-zag fashion to get past parked cars along the route, the situation causes particular problems for the fire department and snow plows. So, the aim is to help alleviate the situation in some fashion.
"Nobody knows the nuances of particular street parking better than the resident does, so they’ll have heavy input," Hannabass said. "At the end of the day, nothing may be done, or there may be some things we can do to help.
"Everybody that’s going to be affected will have input.”
• Work continues on Needleseye Park.
An Oak Hill public works crew was on site last week building a pavilion to be utilized as a gathering place for people utilizing the park, which is geared at offering rock climbing, hiking and mountain biking for locals and visitors to Fayette County.
About $500,000 in improvements will be undertaken in the coming months that, besides the pavilion, is also targeted to include trails work, a restroom facility, picnic benches and a disc golf course. Improved park signage is also planned. The money for the work came through Sen. Joe Manchin's office, said Hannabass.
According to public works employee Shaun Coleman, the trail will eventually extend from the top of Needleseye to Minden, a distance of more than 2 miles. If all goes as planned, the road will eventually be graveled, and the road could possibly eventually be used as a maintenance road for residents in the Minden community to use as an exit in case of flooding.
Crews will be working on both ends in the coming months, Coleman said. “By fall, we should have it up and people walking on it,” he said.
In May 2019, the city christened Needleseye Park. The West Virginia Land Trust partnered with the city to buy 283 acres of land from Berwind Land Co. for the purpose of public recreational use.
• The city was notified it received honorable mention status for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund’s 2021 George F. Ames PISCES Recognition for performance and innovation in the SRF Creating Environmental Success.
The recognition was for the city’s wastewater system upgrade and infiltration/inflow rehabilitation project, a $25 million project that is just wrapping up.
“The extensive project taken on by the City of Oak Hill will greatly reduce the adverse impacts on the local community,” a letter from Katheryn D. Emery, P.E., director of the DEP’s Division of Water and Waste Management, read in part.
• The city is still planning a community playground park near the post office in Minden, to be located on a site donated by ACE Adventure Resort. A water problem there is currently being addressed.
• Council decided unanimously there are three options for the future of city hall, including purchasing another structure to refurbish for city office (the former BB&T building has been among sites mentioned), construct a new city hall from the ground up, possibly near the police station on Virginia Street, or refurbish the current city hall.
Financing wasn’t discussed, said Hannabass.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
