OAK HILL — Oak Hill City Council will conduct its next regular meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13.
According to City Manager Bill Hannabass, the city's charter says council is required to meet in person, but the charter also contains a caveat which says council may adjust the rules and procedures of conducting meetings.
Council did just that this week, with four members (enough for a quorum) meeting in person at city hall to unanimously adopt a resolution to supersede the charter and pave the way for a virtual meeting next week.
The meeting may be joined at: https://zoom.us/j/3044699541?pwd=L051MERYYXhOV0NaWThNODk2MllZdz09.
Hannabass says multiple devices will work, including smart phones, laptops, tablets, computers, etc. The device people plan to use to follow along should have a camera, mic and an internet connection, and Zoom will have to be downloaded to that device before accessing the meeting.
Callers may attend the virtual meeting at 1-646-558-8656.
The meeting I.D. number is 3044699541.
Making public comment while watching or listening in will be allowed, and it will be limited to three minutes per speaker. Individuals who don't necessarily want to see the meeting on screen can call in and give the meeting I.D. number and listen.
Sometimes, Hannabass said, a password is requested. The meeting password is OakHill.
While there have been some privacy concerns about Zoom expressed in recent news reports, Hannabass said he, as the local moderator, will have control to mute microphones or remove people from the meeting if necessary. Individuals signing in to join the meeting will not be able to share the computer screen.
Anyone with questions can call city hall at 304-469-9541. The information will also be posted on Oak Hill Info on Facebook. Hannabass can be reached by email at bhannabass@oakhillwv.gov.
• • •
The meeting's agenda is as follows:
• Call to order;
• Roll call (Mayor Daniel E. Wright, Tom Oxley, Michelle Holly, Diana Janney, Melissa Wilshire, Steve Hayslette, Charles Smallwood Jr. and Benitez Jackson);
• Invocation;
• Pledge of Allegiance;
• Reading and approval of minutes;
• Treasurer's report;
• Correspondence;
• Citizens' comments;
• Council comments and department reports;
• Mayoral comments;
• Unfinished business — recommendation to rezone multiple parcels in the Pacwood Drive area; request to abandon the unused portion of Kiska Lane located in the Sunrise area; and
• New business — Project approval for approximately 130 banners and brackets with images of graduating seniors from Oak Hill High School.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
