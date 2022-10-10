The Oak Hill City Council will meet Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers, 100 Kelly Avenue, City Hall.
Following is the meeting’s agenda: call to order; roll call; invocation led by Rev. Maggie G. Blanchard, rector, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church; Pledge of Allegiance, council member Diana Janney; presentations — levy presentation by George Tabit, Communities in Schools presentation by Kristen Adkins, Oak Hill Police Department presentation by Del. Austin Haynes and Spirit of Oak Hill awards presentation by Mayor Danny Wright; reading and approval of minutes from Sept. 12; treasurer’s report (September financials); correspondence; citizens’ comments; A Minute from the Minutes; unfinished business — establishing a historic district (David Sibray, West Virginia Explorer magazine), second reading of consideration to incorporate the property in the Plateau District (described as surface of 208/1000 acres on waters of Meadow Fork, Map 30A, Parcel 1 into the boundary of the City of Oak Hill), second reading of consideration to repeal or amend Oak Hill Municipal Code (OHMC 15.38.240 Bed and Breakfast Inns, Short-Term Lodging Rentals, and Vacation Rentals), bid opening for demolition of structure (located at 103 Hayes Street, Map 25, Parcel 78, owned by Tammy Gibson and Charles Brack), consideration to authorize the city to have demolition material removed (from the property located at 216 Chestnut Avenue, owned by Clifford M. Bragg), Structural Inspection Board (SIB) request for council to review progress on the repair of structure (located at 137 Broadway Avenue, owned by Dewayne Hopkins, ILH Holdings, LLC), examination of demolition reports (Harris Street off Broadway Avenue, Map 7, Parcel 240, owned by Andrew Thomas, 1153 Cordova Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320; and 105 Rocklick Road, Map 59J, Parcel 33, owned by Brooke Armentrout, 45 Rolling Acres Drive, Cowen, WV 26206); new business — SIB recommendation to demolish structure (located at 232 Oyler Avenue, Map 18, Parcel 547, owned by Veronical Elmore and Ralph Smith LE), City of Oak Hill drainage problems, police hiring, White Oak Rail Trail lighting supplemental agreement, resolution supporting Fayette County School Excess Levy, resolution opposing proposed Amendment #2 to the State Constitution; council comments (with possible action); department reports — Police Department, Fire Department, Economic Development coordinator, Code Enforcement, city manager; mayoral comments; future agenda items; announcements — the next council meeting will be held Nov. 7; and adjournment.
