Below is a March 19 message from Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass:
"The City of Oak Hill is taking stringent measures to slow the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. Effective March 20, there will be as few as one employee present in city hall with the doors locked. Public works will still perform basic functions with one-man crews such as trash pickup from public receptacles. Some employees will work from home and all employees are on-call. The sanitary board will operate the plants with one person whenever possible, and the line crew will only respond in case of emergency and will not report to their regular duty station.
"Some services will take longer than normal such as zoning issues and building permits. This situation is expected to last for at least two weeks, and current events will be evaluated before returning to normal operations. There are hundreds of issues involved in altering operations and we are attempting to manage these drastic changes to the best of our ability. Our gratitude is extended to the Oak Hill police, fire and sanitary sewer personnel for their bravery in having to face the risk while most of us can shield ourselves somewhat.
"Please take the opportunity to thank the employees of the city after this is over. They are working as a team and wanting to work through this cooperatively. They are making sacrifices to make this arrangement work.
"We are fully staffed but are not making personal contact other than emergencies by the fire, sanitary board and police departments. Our five parks are open and our rail trail, with notices posted advising residents not to use playgrounds on these parks."
• • •
The City of Oak Hill closed public access to city hall beginning Monday morning, March 16. Through various media and signs posted on city hall doors, residents have been advised of alternatives for bill paying and assorted services. Meetings and sports leagues associated with the city have all been postponed until further notice. No business travel will be authorized unless it is an emergency.
