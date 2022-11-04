OAK HILL — The local community honored a pioneer on Saturday.
A historical marker recognizing the life of prominent Oak Hill attorney and state legislator James Monroe Ellis was dedicated Saturday afternoon at Russell E. Matthew Park.
Born on May 16, 1870 in Augusta County, Virginia, Ellis graduated from Wayland Seminary in 1895 and earned his law degree from Howard University in 1898, according to the marker unveiled Saturday. He arrived in Oak Hill in 1900 and established a law practice. In 1902, Ellis became the second African American elected to the House of Delegates, serving three terms. He lived and worked in Oak Hill until his death in 1957.
"We are very honored today to acknowledge a public servant (of Mr. Ellis' stature)," said Oak Hill city councilman David Perry. "It's our honor as city council to recognize Mr. James M. Ellis."
While making remarks to those assembled, Oak Hill Mayor Danny Wright displayed the massive "History of Fayette County, West Virginia" book by J.T. Peters and H.B. Carden. The absence of Black individuals or women was glaring, Wright said.
"However, read this book," he said. "It looks as though Fayette County's history from beginning to end was done by white, Anglo-Saxon Protestant men." The contributions of Blacks covered only one-half of a page of the book, which featured more than 700 pages, Wright said, and women were mentioned even less.
"I think it's time that we right this wrong, and this is a beginning," said Wright. "To honor a man who did so much in his life" is a necessity, the mayor said.
Ellis "worked extremely hard" in a variety of fields and served as an attorney in Fayette County until the time of his death, Wright said. He served three terms in the House of Delegates, and he was a member of Republican state and national committees.
Quoting research from editions of The Fayette Tribune in 1915, Wright also said Ellis argued a case before the West Virginia Supreme Court, representing a lodge over an insurance claim. He argued against Fayetteville attorney Tom Sweeney, making it the "first time in West Virginia history that two African Americans opposed each other before the West Virginia Supreme Court," Wright said.
"Better late than never (for him) to be recognized for his contributions not only to West Virginia and to Oak Hill, but I think even national," the mayor concluded. "He was a pioneer."
On behalf of city council, councilman Steve Hayslette said the governing body is "very proud and pleased" to honor Ellis. "It's a long overdue acknowledgement for a very accomplished citizen of our state who chose to make Oak Hill his hometown."
Hayslette's fellow councilman, Charles Smallwood Jr., introduced the guest speaker, Mount Hope native Rev. Matthew Watts. Watts is a well-known Charleston community leader who understands the importance of economic development to the empowerment of the Black community, according to Smallwood. Watts has served as senior pastor of Grace Bible Church in Charleston since 1993. In 1997, he established the HOPE Community Development Corporation, a non-profit organization with the mission of empowering the inner city through spiritual renewal, education, employment and training, economic development and comprehensive community revitalization of the West Side of Charleston.
Men like Ellis were among the "incredible pioneers" in West Virginia, Watts said. Efforts by him and others gave Black individuals some hope and the belief that there were some people advocating for them.
Mentioning his longtime campaign reaching out to state leaders and hoping to shape policy while trying to address an educational achievement gap and what is important to improving the economic environment — particularly in distressed communities —Watts said, "I think that James Monroe Ellis would be pleased about this campaign that I'm currently on."
