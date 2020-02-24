An Oak Hill man is in jail after fleeing from law enforcement in Fayette County.
According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County sheriff's deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle in Oak Hill Sunday night for a traffic infraction. While the officer was speaking with the driver, it was discovered that his license was revoked due to a previous DUI.
A search yielded a quantity of heroin and a container of a powder substance believed to be cocaine. As the discussion continued, the man fled on foot. After a brief chase, officers apprehended him without further incident.
Cedrick Lovelle Gray Jr., 26, of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with fleeing an officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, and driving while license revoked due to DUI. He will now await court proceedings.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the department's Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
