An Oak Hill man who was jailed last year after a stretch of Labor Day weekend run-ins with law enforcement in Fayette County is among individuals scheduled for arraignment in Fayette County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 24.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested the Oak Hill man who allegedly strangled his victim and later threatened her — in writing — after she had reported the incident to police.
Justin Garrett Conner was charged with the felony count of strangulation, intimidation of a state witness, obstruction of an officer, domestic battery and domestic assault for his alleged actions against the victim.
According to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley’s office, and an earlier story in The Register-Herald, Conner had tried to suffocate a woman with a pillow case and his hands. He also held the victim in a headlock, police reported.
When the woman escaped and notified neighbors of the alleged attack, police reported, Conner left the property at Elijah Lane after he made a threat to burn down her house.
Deputies found Conner when he was “walking away,” according to the report, but he allegedly gave police a false name and ran from them.
After police had left, Conner went back to the scene of the crime on Sunday evening, Sept. 1 and put padlocks on the outside doors.
He then left notes that police described as “threatening.” Police did not publish the content of the notes.
Deputies went back to the property to speak with Conner on two separate occasions, but he ran away before they arrived each time, they said.
On Labor Day, West Virginia State Police troopers made contact with the suspect and arrested him on charges of intimidation of witness.
According to police, Conner had had a personal relationship with the victim. At the time of the alleged crimes, he was under bond conditions for a prior attack on the same victim, police said.
Conner, who remains in Southern Regional Jail, is to be arraigned before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 on charges of strangulation, sexual assault in the third degree, domestic battery, domestic assault, violation of a protective order, burglary, attempted murder, intimidation of a witness, obstructing an officer and trespassing.
• • •
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Jan. 24 before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment. Aaron M. Adamini — destruction of property, grand larceny
William S. Blethen — fraudulent use of an access device (2 counts), attempt to commit fraudulent use of an access device (2 counts)
George E. Brockman Sr. — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (4 counts)
Charles Calvert — burglary, petit larceny
Charles Calvert — conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary Charles Calvert — burglary, entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny
Danville W. Daniels — strangulation (2 counts), second offense domestic battery (2 counts), domestic assault
Phillip T. Delaney — possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing from an officer on foot, no operators
Terry W. Godfrey — conspiracy to commit a felony, escape from custody of the Commissioner of Corrections
Nicholas K. Woodin — conspiracy to commit a felony, escape from custody of the Commissioner of Corrections
Roy W. Goodson — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Douglas L. Kincaid — fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, gross child neglect creating risk of injury (2 counts)
Kevin L. Legrand — wanton endangerment involving a firearm (3 counts) Aaron P. Matheny — burglary, fleeing from an officer on foot, destruction of property, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer Johnathan R. McBrayer — transporting a controlled substance onto the grounds of a prison Amber M. McClary — delivery of a controlled substance
Samuel H. Oiler — burglary (2 counts), petit larceny, destruction of property
Samuel H. Oiler — conspiracy to commit a felony, entry of a building other than a dwelling, petit larceny, destruction of property
Jerry L. Snyder — conspiracy to commit a felony, entry of a building other than a dwelling, petit larceny, destruction of property Larry W. Patton — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a vehicle
Kenneth E. Perry — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Michael A. Perry — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Norine M. Perry — burglary, grand larceny, destruction of property Tyrone D. Roberts — malicious assault on a correctional facility employee
Kenneth J. Taylor — delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Morgan A. Trent — financial exploitation of an elderly person, embezzlement
Brian A. Vanover — kidnapping, robbery in the first degree, abuse of an incapacitated adult, assault during the commission of a felony, brandishing a deadly weapon, domestic assault (4 counts), destruction of property
• • •
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Jan. 24 before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Edd D. Adkins — fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless disregard, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving
Tia L. Bolen — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Dennis W. Burdette — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Henry L. Chapman II — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Justin G. Conner — strangulation (3 counts), sexual assault in the third degree, domestic battery (3 counts), domestic assault (3 counts), violation of protective order
Justin G. Conner — strangulation, burglary, domestic battery (2 counts)
Justin G. Conner — strangulation, attempted murder, intimidation of a witness, domestic assault, domestic battery, obstructing an officer
Justin G. Conner — intimidation of a witness, trespassing
Richard A. Curl — sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodial or person in position of trust to a child (3 counts), sexual abuse in the first degree (2 counts), use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor
Garrett A. Danberry — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Terry A. Davis II — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Amber L. Fisher — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Arnesha L. Higginbotham — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Bernard G. Echols — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Nichole D. Riser — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Arnesha L. Higginbotham — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Bernard G. Echols — conspiracy
William H. Kincaid III — third offense domestic battery, child abuse resulting in injury
Roland N. Massey — malicious assault
Malik K. Moss — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
William R. Oiler — delivery of a controlled substance
Michael J. Peek — fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, obstructing an officer
Ian C. Rakes — conspiracy to commit a felony, breaking and entering, grand larceny, destruction of property
Vonjayson C. Saunders — burglary, attempted violation of personal safety order
Randall K. Taylor — second or subsequent failure to register a change of motor vehicle registration as required of a sex offender required to register for life (5 counts), second or subsequent failure to register a change of phone number as required of a sex offender required to register for life (2 counts)
Kenneth W. Vickers — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain insurance, improper use of evidences of registration, false certification of inspection, defective equipment
Shane A. Young — delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.