A Fayette County man is facing felony charges, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
In the evening of Aug. 12, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in Prudence Road in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. As a result of the search, deputies located over 100 grams of narcotics (heroin, methamphetamines and suboxone), numerous scales, packaging materials, numerous firearms and over $2,500 in cash. In connection to the firearms, a criminal background check was conducted onsite, and the resident was found to be a prohibited person.
Mark A. Griffith, 37, of Oak Hill, was charged with the following felony offenses: three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and three counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Griffith was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.