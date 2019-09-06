An Oak Hill man was jailed Monday after a stretch of weekend run-ins with law enforcement in Fayette County.
On Sunday, Sept. 1, Fayette County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident on Elijah Lane in Oak Hill, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Upon arrival, deputies found that a suspect had allegedly attempted to suffocate another person by using a pillow case and his hands. The man also appeared to have held the female victim in a headlock before she was able to escape to a neighbor's home. As the suspect left the area, he threatened to burn the residence down.
Deputies caught up with the man, Justin Garett Connor of Oak Hill, as he walked away. He provided them with a false name and identification, then he fled as officers were attempting to verify his identity. Later on Sunday, Connor returned to the home, placed padlocks on the outside of the doors, and left threatening notes. He fled the area prior to law enforcement arrival on two more occasions.
Troopers with the State Police finally established contact with Connor on Monday and arrested him for intimidation of a witness, as he is currently under bond conditions for a prior domestic incident.
Warrants obtained by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department for Sunday's incidents included:
• Strangulation (felony)
• Intimidation of state's witness
• Domestic battery
• Domestic assault
• Obstructing an officer
Connor is currently in jail in lieu of multiple bonds.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or visit the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
