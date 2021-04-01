A felony arrest warrant was executed on an Oak Hill man on allegations of selling narcotics.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Clyde A. Ervin Jr., of Terry Avenue, has been arrested for delivery of narcotics. He was unable to post bond set by a Fayette County magistrate and has been remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver to await proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
