PLEASANT VALLEY – Program Manager and Commercial Division lead Scott Zemerick, an Oak Hill native, was honored as the recipient of the NASA’s IV&V Program Engineer of the Year award for 2019.
The award was presented to Zemerick by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, NASA IV&V Director Greg Blaney and Goddard Space Flight Center Deputy Director George Morrow during the renaming of NASA’s Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Facility after the White Sulphur Springs native and storied NASA icon.
Zemerick, who’s worked for TMC Technologies of West Virginia at the Fairmont NASA facility for nearly eight years, admittedly, was shocked when Director Blaney announced him as Engineer of the Year.
“I am extremely honored to receive the award and represent the cutting edge engineering that the Jon McBride Software Test and Research (JSTAR) team and IV&V Program are accomplishing,” he said.
Zemerick’s accomplishments, according to the nomination letter, include the successful completion of dozens of NASA projects, missions, software simulations, and advanced technical deliverables.
“Mr. Zemerick was also a key member of the team that designed, built, tested, and is still operating West Virginia’s first spacecraft, Simulation-to-Flight 1 (STF-1),” according to the nomination letter which included more specific details on his success on the NASA Operational Simulator for Small Satellites (NOS3) software suite, which was among those nominated for NASA’s 2019 Software of the Year Award. NOS3 is an open source small satellite simulation platform that was developed as the primary mission objective for STF-1.
STF-1 is West Virginia’s first satellite in space, being launched in December 2018. A small satellite carrying four experiments, STF-1 was expected to orbit the Earth for about three months. On the occasion of STF-1’s one year in space in December, Matt Grubb, the project’s lead engineer, told WDTV in Weston that at the one-year mark the team expected the satellite to have been killed by radiation.
And yet, a visit to the website operated to profile the satellite’s history reveals it is still operating well over a year later.
In the interview on WDTV Zemerick expressed his elation.
“You never know what’s going to happen in space,” Zemerick said.
“Anything can happen. Anything can go wrong. To say we’ve been in space for one year is pretty remarkable,” he told a reporter for the station.
Both Zemerick and Grubb conveyed their excitement upon making contact with the satellite three days into its journey.
“I think ecstatic would describe the feeling in the room,” Grubb said.
“We were really happy.”
Zemerick admitted to being overcome.
“I was jumping up and down and fist-pumping,” Zemerick said. “To actually hear from it for the first time was huge.”
Wade Linger, president and CEO of TMC, said in December that Zemerick’s great success is one part of a larger team who continue to provide value and service to the leading edge tech firm’s many government customers.
“Scott (Zemerick) has become a tremendous asset to the NASA IV&V Program and his accomplishments continue to help the IV&V Program be an industry leader in software assurance,” Linger said.
“He, along with our many subject matter experts working at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services facility in Clarksburg and both the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s in Dahlgren, Virginia and Crane, Indiana are providing outstanding support helping each of our customers achieve mission success.”
Along with his program manager role for NASA, Zemerick also heads-up TMC’s Commercial Systems Division, overseeing a project with the U.S. Trade and Development Agency involving the deployment of TMC’s TrueSense sensors for early detection of hazardous material leaks/accidents at ports.
Zemerick has worked at NASA, GE Aircraft Engines, and at a commercial startup company focusing on sensor integration. His areas of expertise include spacecraft and cubesats, embedded systems, middleware, modeling and simulation, and unmanned vehicles.
The Oak Hill native, the son of Darrell and Kaye Zemerick and a graduate of Oak Hill High, currently lives in Worthington in Marion County with his wife, Cindy, and daughters Sarah and Kayleigh.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering and a Master’s of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, both from West Virginia University, as a magna cum laude graduate. He’s currently pursuing a PhD in Computer Engineering from West Virginia University.
To learn more about TMC, visit tmctechnologies.com. To learn more about West Virginia’s satellite, visit stf1.com.
