OAK HILL — City officials recently took delivery of an item which is vital for workers and many others these days.
Oak Hill resident Connie Hurt and her husband, Mark, donated 126 masks to the city for use by its employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love to sew,” explained Connie Hurt. “Whenever the mask shortages came out and they were asking people to make masks, I decided to try it and make some for my family, and it just progressed from there.”
The two-week project required “a lot of hard work,” she said.
“It means a great deal for all the city employees to be able to have a mask,” said Oak Hill Mayor Danny Wright. “It says a lot for the civic-mindedness that we have in Oak Hill, especially the Hurt family, who spent their own money, their own time, their own energy to put these things together. They asked if there was a need, and I said, ‘Yes.’”
The masks will come in handy, particularly for police and fire department members, Wright and City Manager Bill Hannabass said.
Connie said she is “absolutely” willing to make masks for free for other municipalities if necessary.
For more information, email mrmarkhurt5@aol.com.
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.